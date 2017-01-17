|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus' Revel Alliance parade was a big tent for science fiction fans and Carnival and costuming enthusiasts. A seemingly endless stream of subkrewes celebrated all things Star Wars , especially Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, in ...
|02-19-2017, 03:24 AM
Chewbacchus paraded Saturday in Marigny and Bywater
The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus' Revel Alliance parade was a big tent for science fiction fans and Carnival and costuming enthusiasts. A seemingly endless stream of subkrewes celebrated all things Star Wars, especially Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, in a two-hour long procession snaking around Frenchmen Street and down St. Claude Avenue.?
