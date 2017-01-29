admin Site Admin

Brewsday Tuesday: Parleaux Beer Lab and Brieux Carre are close to opening

Just off Frenchmen Street, the compact brewery and taproom



Owner Robert Bostick, head brewer Taylor Pellerin, investors and friends built the brewery, from hand-mixing concrete and digging drainage trenches to creating the bar top from a tree they found near Bogue Falaya. Local brewhouse fabricator Craft Kettle made the brewing equipment.



?Literally everything in here has a story behind it,? Bostick says.

