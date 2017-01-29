|
Brewsday Tuesday: Parleaux Beer Lab and Brieux Carre are close to opening
Just off Frenchmen Street, the compact brewery and taproom Brieux Carre (2115 Decatur St.,*504-304-4242)*features a cozy bar area with 12 taps and there is a beer garden in back.
Owner Robert Bostick, head brewer Taylor Pellerin, investors and friends built the brewery, from hand-mixing concrete and digging drainage trenches to creating the bar top from a tree they found near Bogue Falaya. Local brewhouse fabricator Craft Kettle made the brewing equipment.
?Literally everything in here has a story behind it,? Bostick says.
?
