Wednesday at the Square announces 2017 dates, lineup

The Young Leadership Council's annual Wednesday at the Square concert series in Lafayette Square returns March 15-May 24. Admission is free.



The Young Leadership Council's annual Wednesday at the Square concert series in Lafayette Square returns March 15-May 24. Admission is free.

Irma Thomas and Jamal Batiste open the series on March 15.