|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Young Leadership Council's annual Wednesday at the Square concert series in Lafayette Square returns March 15-May 24. Admission is free. Irma Thomas and Jamal Batiste open the series on March 15.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-22-2017, 03:34 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,424
Blog Entries: 2
|
Wednesday at the Square announces 2017 dates, lineup
The Young Leadership Council's annual Wednesday at the Square concert series in Lafayette Square returns March 15-May 24. Admission is free.
Irma Thomas and Jamal Batiste open the series on March 15.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|