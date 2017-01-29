|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Mystic Krewe of Druids doesn't announce its theme in advance of the parade, and typically it offers dry wit or wry commentary on theme floats, but the group also can't help but grind a few axes and it's always ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-23-2017, 12:35 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,431
Blog Entries: 2
|
Krewe of Druids paraded in Uptown
The Mystic Krewe of Druids doesn't announce its theme in advance of the parade, and typically it offers dry wit or wry commentary on theme floats, but the group also can't help but grind a few axes and it's always amusing to see what it'll do.
"Druids' Olympics" had some entertaining takes on local icons and recurring grievances. One of the early theme floats featured the "SWB Discus Throw" with a sculpture of the city's iconic water meter plates.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|