Krewe of Druids paraded in Uptown



The Mystic Krewe of Druids doesn't announce its theme in advance of the parade, and typically it offers dry wit or wry commentary on theme floats, but the group also can't help but grind a few axes and it's always amusing to see what it'll do.



"Druids' Olympics" had some entertaining takes on local icons and recurring grievances. One of the early theme floats featured the "SWB Discus Throw" with a sculpture of the city's iconic water meter plates.