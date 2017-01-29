admin Site Admin

Krewe of Nyx parades in Uptown

2,900 women and 42 floats strong, The Mystic Krewe of Nyx rolled uptown Wednesday night. The parade theme, "Dancing the Night Away," was fitting, since almost every float played music from different musical genres for the riders to dance to as the parade wound its way from Magazine and Jefferson to the Convention Center.



