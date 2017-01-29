|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Actor Matthew Broderick has been cast as hapless FEMA head Michael "Brownie" Brown in American Crime Story: Katrina , according to reports . Broderick joins the previously announced Annette Bening , who will play then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco.
|
|
Report: Matthew Broderick to play Michael "Brownie" Brown in American Crime Story: Katrina
Actor Matthew Broderick has been cast as hapless FEMA head Michael "Brownie" Brown in American Crime Story: Katrina, according to reports. Broderick joins the previously announced Annette Bening, who will play then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco.?
