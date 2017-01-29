Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Report: Matthew Broderick to play Michael "Brownie" Brown in American Crime Story: Katrina

Report: Matthew Broderick to play Michael "Brownie" Brown in American Crime Story: Katrina

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Actor Matthew Broderick has been cast as hapless FEMA head Michael &quot;Brownie&quot; Brown in American Crime Story: Katrina , according to reports . Broderick joins the previously announced Annette Bening , who will play then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco.?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-23-2017, 04:32 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,433
Blog Entries: 2
Report: Matthew Broderick to play Michael "Brownie" Brown in American Crime Story: Katrina

Actor Matthew Broderick has been cast as hapless FEMA head Michael "Brownie" Brown in American Crime Story: Katrina, according to reports. Broderick joins the previously announced Annette Bening, who will play then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714

Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

Reply

« Krewe of Nyx parades in Uptown | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:01 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts