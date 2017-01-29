admin Site Admin

Report: Matthew Broderick to play Michael "Brownie" Brown in American Crime Story: Katrina

Actor Matthew Broderick has been cast as hapless FEMA head Michael "Brownie" Brown in American Crime Story: Katrina, Actor Matthew Broderick has been cast as hapless FEMA head Michael "Brownie" Brown in according to reports . Broderick joins the previously announced Annette Bening , who will play then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco.?