this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Come out and celebrate Lundi Gras AND Mardi Gras in the Treme with events sponsored by the Backstreet Cultural Museum. They've got a second line (natch) as well as breakfast cocktails, food, music and revelry with the Northside Skull & ...
|02-24-2017, 02:31 PM
|#1
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,438
Blog Entries: 2
Backstreet Cultural Museum hosting Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras events
Come out and celebrate Lundi Gras AND Mardi Gras in the Treme with events sponsored by the Backstreet Cultural Museum. They've got a second line (natch) as well as breakfast cocktails, food, music and revelry with the Northside Skull & Bone Gang, Indians and Baby Dolls.?
