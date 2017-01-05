|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The first Sunday of the 2017 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival was almost a washout due to severe thunderstorms that rolled thru the area all morning and early afternoon. *However, gates opened at 3PM and Fans of Dr. John, ...
05-01-2017
Jazz Fest 2017: Photos from Sunday, April 30
The first Sunday of the 2017 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival was almost a washout due to severe thunderstorms that rolled thru the area all morning and early afternoon. *However, gates opened at 3PM and Fans of Dr. John, Lourde and Tom Petty, to name a few, were not disappointed with the quality of the music that ended the last day of the first weekend.?
