After Jazz Fest?s delayed opening Sunday, a green suit-clad Dr. John (Mac Rebbenack) settled in at the Acura Stage with his star-stuffed band of New Orleans musicians. With Herlin Riley on drums and Roland Guerin on bass, the grooves on ...
|05-01-2017, 02:30 PM
Lorde, Dr. John and the Midnite Disturbers at Jazz Fest
After Jazz Fest?s delayed opening Sunday, a green suit-clad Dr. John (Mac Rebbenack) settled in at the Acura Stage with his star-stuffed band of New Orleans musicians. With Herlin Riley on drums and Roland Guerin on bass, the grooves on classics like ?I Walk on Guilded Splinters,? ?Right Place Wrong Time? and ?Such a Night? were loose and funky, giving Rebennack plenty of room to stretch out on piano and keyboards beneath his husky growls and incantations.?
