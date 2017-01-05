Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Lorde, Dr. John and the Midnite Disturbers at Jazz Fest

Lorde, Dr. John and the Midnite Disturbers at Jazz Fest

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; After Jazz Fest?s delayed opening Sunday, a green suit-clad Dr. John (Mac Rebbenack) settled in at the Acura Stage with his star-stuffed band of New Orleans musicians. With Herlin Riley on drums and Roland Guerin on bass, the grooves on ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-01-2017, 02:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,724
Blog Entries: 2
Lorde, Dr. John and the Midnite Disturbers at Jazz Fest

After Jazz Fest?s delayed opening Sunday, a green suit-clad Dr. John (Mac Rebbenack) settled in at the Acura Stage with his star-stuffed band of New Orleans musicians. With Herlin Riley on drums and Roland Guerin on bass, the grooves on classics like ?I Walk on Guilded Splinters,? ?Right Place Wrong Time? and ?Such a Night? were loose and funky, giving Rebennack plenty of room to stretch out on piano and keyboards beneath his husky growls and incantations.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Gambit's Digital Edition, May 2, 2017 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:51 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts