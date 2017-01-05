Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Tom Petty, Elle King and The Mavericks at Jazz Fest

Tom Petty, Elle King and The Mavericks at Jazz Fest

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Not all the irregularities in Jazz Fest?s Sunday schedule were deficits. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played until 7:15 p.m., and with the crowd clamoring for more, the band returned to the Acura Stage for an encore, performing ?American Girl.? ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-01-2017, 04:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,726
Blog Entries: 2
Tom Petty, Elle King and The Mavericks at Jazz Fest

Not all the irregularities in Jazz Fest?s Sunday schedule were deficits. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played until 7:15 p.m., and with the crowd clamoring for more, the band returned to the Acura Stage for an encore, performing ?American Girl.?

Earlier in the day, before Jazz Fest announced its delayed opening, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers could be heard doing a sound check, teasing fans as they waited outside the grounds.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Lorde, Dr. John and the Midnite Disturbers at Jazz Fest | Live music in New Orleans this week (May 2-8 2017) »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:44 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts