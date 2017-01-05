|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
|
|
|
|
Tom Petty, Elle King and The Mavericks at Jazz Fest
Not all the irregularities in Jazz Fest?s Sunday schedule were deficits. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played until 7:15 p.m., and with the crowd clamoring for more, the band returned to the Acura Stage for an encore, performing ?American Girl.?
Earlier in the day, before Jazz Fest announced its delayed opening, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers could be heard doing a sound check, teasing fans as they waited outside the grounds.?
|
|
|
|