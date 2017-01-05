|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The "monument defenders" who have been camped out at the Jefferson Davis statue on Canal Street in Mid-City were met by dozens of counterprotesters late Monday night, who staged a theatrical arrival, Les Miserables -style, on the back of a ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-02-2017, 03:45 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,728
Blog Entries: 2
|
Scuffles, tense moments at Jefferson Davis statue in Mid-City overnight
The "monument defenders" who have been camped out at the Jefferson Davis statue on Canal Street in Mid-City were met by dozens of counterprotesters late Monday night, who staged a theatrical arrival, Les Miserables-style, on the back of a truck waving RESIST flags. On the side of the truck was a sign reading "**** OFF NAZI SCUM."
?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|