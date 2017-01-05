admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,728 Blog Entries: 2

Scuffles, tense moments at Jefferson Davis statue in Mid-City overnight



The "monument defenders" who have been camped out at the Jefferson Davis statue on Canal Street in Mid-City were met by dozens of counterprotesters late Monday night, who staged a theatrical arrival, Les Miserables-style, on the back of a truck waving RESIST flags. On the side of the truck was a sign reading "**** OFF NAZI SCUM."



? The "monument defenders" who have been camped out at the Jefferson Davis statue on Canal Street in Mid-City were met by dozens of counterprotesters late Monday night, who staged a theatrical arrival,-style, on the back of a truck waving RESIST flags. On the side of the truck was a sign reading "**** OFF NAZI SCUM."