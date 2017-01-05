Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Books roundup: Six literary events in New Orleans in May

Books roundup: Six literary events in New Orleans in May

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; It's that time of year when everything slows down a bit. School lets out, the punishing schedule of Official New Orleans Holidays winds to its Festian conclusion and everyone starts to move just a tiny bit less.?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-02-2017, 01:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,732
Blog Entries: 2
Books roundup: Six literary events in New Orleans in May

It's that time of year when everything slows down a bit. School lets out, the punishing schedule of Official New Orleans Holidays winds to its Festian conclusion and everyone starts to move just a tiny bit less.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Child care issues in Louisiana hurting workers and employers, study finds | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:26 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts