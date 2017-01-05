Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Sunday afternoon tea with the Daughters of the British Empire

Sunday afternoon tea with the Daughters of the British Empire

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The theme was Royal Ascot, so naturally partygoers donned their finest hats. Read the full article here......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-03-2017, 10:31 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,737
Blog Entries: 2
Sunday afternoon tea with the Daughters of the British Empire
The theme was Royal Ascot, so naturally partygoers donned their finest hats.

Read the full article here...
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Report: No charges against officers in Alton Sterling death | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:42 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts