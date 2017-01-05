|
The Louisiana House voted 54-42 Tuesday and sent to the Senate an amendment to state law that would qualify same-sex couples for legal protection and assistance in cases of domestic abuse.
|
|
|05-03-2017, 02:31 PM
Site Admin
Louisiana House votes in favor of amendment to add same-sex couples to domestic abuse protections
The Louisiana House voted 54-42 Tuesday and sent to the Senate an amendment to state law that would qualify same-sex couples for legal protection and assistance in cases of domestic abuse.
