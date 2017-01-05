admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,742 Blog Entries: 2

Jazz Fest 2017: performance picks for Thursday, May 4 Some of our picks on Thursday's lineup at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. 12:10 p.m.-1:10 p.m. The Pedrito Martinez Rumba Project featuring Roman DiazCultural Exchange PavilionPedrito Martinez is a percussion master who bounces between bata, conga, cajon, timbale and drums.?