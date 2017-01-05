|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; <i>?With each second line that rolled down Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans lured me from my dark brooding funk and tossed me into the fire of dancing Black folks and brass instruments bobbing down the street, burning, sweating, marching from one ...
|05-04-2017, 03:33 PM
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,743
Blog Entries: 2
Editorial: Remembering Deborah "Big Red" Cotton
<i>?With each second line that rolled down Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans lured me from my dark brooding funk and tossed me into the fire of dancing Black folks and brass instruments bobbing down the street, burning, sweating, marching from one end of town to the other. This went on for months until one day, between the parades and sessions with my shrink and onset of Spring, I began to feel alive again.?
