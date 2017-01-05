Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page The future is now: Robots, self-driving cars and a moon settlement at Collision

The future is now: Robots, self-driving cars and a moon settlement at Collision

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; &quot;My purpose is to interact with humans,&quot; a friendly robot named Pepper tells me. We're at *the Collision conference, where's he's about to help me write a song on invisible instruments. Pepper is the brainchild of SoftBank Robotics, and several ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-05-2017, 11:33 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,747
Blog Entries: 2
The future is now: Robots, self-driving cars and a moon settlement at Collision

"My purpose is to interact with humans," a friendly robot named Pepper tells me. We're at *the Collision conference, where's he's about to help me write a song on invisible instruments.

Pepper is the brainchild of SoftBank Robotics, and several units (Peppers?)?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« NORD Foundation's inaugural gala honors Jerome Smith and Peyton Manning | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:14 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts