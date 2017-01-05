admin Site Admin

Jazz Fest 2017: performance picks for Saturday, May 6 Some of our picks from Saturday's lineup at Jazz Fest 11:20 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Changui GuantanamoCultural Exchange PavilionChangui Guantanamo focuses on changui, a type of party music meant to release tensions after long days at work.?