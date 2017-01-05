|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Images from the celebratory march and second line hosted by Take 'Em Down NOLA, which was greeted at Lee Circle by white supremacists who had rallied in defense of the Confederate monuments....
|05-07-2017, 11:37 PM
Photos from Sunday's Take 'Em Down NOLA march to Lee Circle (slideshow)
Images from the celebratory march and second line hosted by Take 'Em Down NOLA, which was greeted at Lee Circle by white supremacists who had rallied in defense of the Confederate monuments.
