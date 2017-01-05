Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Women's organizations united in opposition to American Health Care Act

Women's organizations united in opposition to American Health Care Act

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; In Louisiana and beyond, women's organizations are raising the alarm about the American Health Care Act (AHCA), which Petrice Sams-Abiodun of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast calls &quot;the worst bill for women's health in a generation.&quot; House Republicans voted May 4 ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-08-2017, 06:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,767
Blog Entries: 2
Women's organizations united in opposition to American Health Care Act

In Louisiana and beyond, women's organizations are raising the alarm about the American Health Care Act (AHCA), which Petrice Sams-Abiodun of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast calls "the worst bill for women's health in a generation."

House Republicans voted May 4 in favor of the bill intended to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Theater and comedy events in New Orleans this week (May 9-15, 2017) | Y@ Speak: taking them down, part 2 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:52 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts