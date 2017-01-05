|
05-08-2017, 06:30 PM
Women's organizations united in opposition to American Health Care Act
In Louisiana and beyond, women's organizations are raising the alarm about the American Health Care Act (AHCA), which Petrice Sams-Abiodun of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast calls "the worst bill for women's health in a generation."
House Republicans voted May 4 in favor of the bill intended to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.?
