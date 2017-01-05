admin Site Admin

Women's organizations united in opposition to American Health Care Act

In Louisiana and beyond, women's organizations are raising the alarm about the American Health Care Act (AHCA), which Petrice Sams-Abiodun of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast calls "the worst bill for women's health in a generation."



