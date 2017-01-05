|
Bring Your Own and Last Call, the queer history archive and performance collective , will co-host an outdoor storytelling event at LGBT Community Center May 11. "Sugar in Your Tank: Stories of Queer Resistance" features stories by eight LGBT folks
|
|
05-09-2017
'Sugar in Your Tank' queer storytelling event is May 11
Bring Your Own and Last Call, the queer history archive and performance collective, will co-host an outdoor storytelling event at LGBT Community Center May 11. "Sugar in Your Tank: Stories of Queer Resistance" features stories by eight LGBT folks around the theme of organizing and activism.?
