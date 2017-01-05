admin Site Admin

Three questions about the White House chiefs of staff for author Chris Whipple

For Chris Whipple's new book, The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency, the author and filmmaker interviewed all 17 living former chiefs of staff, plus two presidents and an untold number of aides and former colleagues. The result is a lively narrative history of the presidential staff member who can make or break a presidency, often from behind the scenes.