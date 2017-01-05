admin Site Admin

New barricades go up across from the Jefferson Davis monument

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has erected new barricades ? reminiscent of the ones put up on Lee Circle this weekend ? on the neutral ground across Canal Street from the Jefferson Davis statue. Temporary "No Parking" signs also have gone up on Canal Street and Jefferson Davis Parkway near the statue, in effect through May 12.

