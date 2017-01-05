|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has erected new barricades ? reminiscent of the ones put up on Lee Circle this weekend ? on the neutral ground across Canal Street from the Jefferson Davis statue. Temporary "No Parking" signs also ...
|05-10-2017, 04:34 PM
|#1
New barricades go up across from the Jefferson Davis monument
The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has erected new barricades ? reminiscent of the ones put up on Lee Circle this weekend ? on the neutral ground across Canal Street from the Jefferson Davis statue. Temporary "No Parking" signs also have gone up on Canal Street and Jefferson Davis Parkway near the statue, in effect through May 12.
