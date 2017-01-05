admin Site Admin

House approves bill adding "dating partner" protections to domestic violence laws

Legislators in Baton Rouge agree that "dating partners" ? not just spouses and family members ? should be included in domestic violence protections. The Louisiana House of Representatives voted May 11 to extend those protections, including preventing offenders from carrying firearms, to dating partners ? a distinction applied in 41 other states.



The House voted*59-30 to approve New Orleans Democratic state Rep. Helena Moreno's



