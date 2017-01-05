|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The annual spring survey of Louisiana voters by Southern Media and Opinion Research (SMOR) has mixed news for our state?s politicians. That shouldn?t surprise, given the mixed signals coming out of Baton Rouge. The bad news for all elected officials ...
SMOR poll: no easy answers
The annual spring survey of Louisiana voters by Southern Media and Opinion Research (SMOR) has mixed news for our state?s politicians. That shouldn?t surprise, given the mixed signals coming out of Baton Rouge.
The bad news for all elected officials is a majority of the state?s voters (52 percent) think Louisiana is going down the tubes, or, as pollsters call it, ?headed in the wrong direction.? Roughly 32 percent believe we?re headed in the right direction, while 16 percent don?t know where we?re headed.?
