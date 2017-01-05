admin Site Admin

'Ride of Silence' May 17 commemorates fallen cyclists

On Wednesday, New Orleans cyclists will take part in On Wednesday, New Orleans cyclists will take part in Ride of Silence , an international group ride designed to draw attention to roadway deaths within the bicycle community. Riders are urged to remain silent during the easy-paced 10-mile ride to show respect for people who have been injured or who have died while using public roadways.?