|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; On Wednesday, New Orleans cyclists will take part in Ride of Silence , an international group ride designed to draw attention to roadway deaths within the bicycle community. Riders are urged to remain silent during the easy-paced 10-mile ride to ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-15-2017, 02:34 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,789
Blog Entries: 2
|
'Ride of Silence' May 17 commemorates fallen cyclists
On Wednesday, New Orleans cyclists will take part in Ride of Silence, an international group ride designed to draw attention to roadway deaths within the bicycle community. Riders are urged to remain silent during the easy-paced 10-mile ride to show respect for people who have been injured or who have died while using public roadways.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|