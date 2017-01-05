|
Louisiana House passes bill that aims to put monument removal to a vote
Despite powerful testimony from several black lawmakers urging the*Louisiana House of Representatives to vote against a measure that aims to*prevent the removal of Confederate monuments, the bill*passed by a vote of 65-31 on*May 15.
House Bill 71 from state*State Rep. Thomas Carmody, R-Shreveport, prevents "altering, removing, relocating, or destroying a memorial, including any structure, plaque, statue, or monument that is located on public property and that commemorates specified wars in U.S. history." It also prohibits renaming or rededicating statues, streets, bridges, buildings and parks that are named "in memory of or named for any historical military figure, historical military event, military organization, or military unit."?
