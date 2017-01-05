|
05-16-2017
Brewsday Tuesday: New recipes for flagship beers
Sometimes trying to fix a recipe forces a brewer back to the drawing board. Great Raft Brewing*in Shreveport had to reconsider the recipe for its flagship beer, Southern Drawl, after last year?s harvest yielded hops that contained half the alpha acid bittering agents the beer needed.?
