Thundercat returns to New Orleans on 2017 North American tour

Thundercat returns to New Orleans this fall on a North American tour following the release of his acclaimed February release Drunk.

The virtuosic Brainfeeder bassist and bandleader's cloudy jazz and pop-centric R&B arrangements span 23 songs and harmonize with album guests*Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Kamasi Washington and Flying Lotus, as well as a*resurrected Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins for the inexplicably gorgeous single "Show You the Way." The album has held the No. 1 on WTUL-FM's rotation for several weeks.

He's at Tipitina's Oct. 6.?
