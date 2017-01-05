|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Thundercat returns to New Orleans this fall on a North American tour following the release of his acclaimed February release Drunk. The virtuosic Brainfeeder bassist and bandleader's cloudy jazz and pop-centric R&B arrangements span 23 songs and harmonize with album ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-16-2017, 12:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,795
Blog Entries: 2
|
Thundercat returns to New Orleans on 2017 North American tour
Thundercat returns to New Orleans this fall on a North American tour following the release of his acclaimed February release Drunk.
The virtuosic Brainfeeder bassist and bandleader's cloudy jazz and pop-centric R&B arrangements span 23 songs and harmonize with album guests*Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Kamasi Washington and Flying Lotus, as well as a*resurrected Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins for the inexplicably gorgeous single "Show You the Way." The album has held the No. 1 on WTUL-FM's rotation for several weeks.
He's at Tipitina's Oct. 6.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|