admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,795 Blog Entries: 2

Thundercat returns to New Orleans on 2017 North American tour

Thundercat returns to New Orleans this fall on a North American tour following the release of his acclaimed February release Drunk.



The virtuosic Brainfeeder bassist and bandleader's cloudy jazz and pop-centric R&B arrangements span 23 songs and harmonize with album guests*Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Kamasi Washington and Flying Lotus, as well as a*resurrected Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins for the inexplicably gorgeous single "Show You the Way." The album has held the No. 1 on WTUL-FM's rotation for several weeks.



He's at Tipitina's Oct. 6.? Thundercat returns to New Orleans this fall on a North American tour following the release of his acclaimed February releaseThe virtuosic Brainfeeder bassist and bandleader's cloudy jazz and pop-centric R&B arrangements span 23 songs and harmonize with album guests*Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Kamasi Washington and Flying Lotus, as well as a*resurrected Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins for the inexplicably gorgeous single "Show You the Way." The album has held the No. 1 on WTUL-FM's rotation for several weeks.He's at Tipitina's Oct. 6.?