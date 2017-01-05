Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Desiree Charbonnet plans 'important announcement' Mon. May 22

Former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet, who stepped down from her judgeship last month in what was seen as preamble to joining the New Orleans mayor's race, has invited supporters to "an important announcement" May 22 at the Sheraton

Desiree Charbonnet plans 'important announcement' Mon. May 22

Former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet, who stepped down from her judgeship last month in what was seen as preamble to joining the New Orleans mayor's race, has invited supporters to "an important announcement" May 22 at the Sheraton Hotel New Orleans.

