admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,804 Blog Entries: 2

Bills on minimum wage, LGBT non-discrimination move to full state Senate for consideration

The Senate Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations on Wednesday favorably moved two bills by Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans ? one to increase the state?s minimum wage to $8.50 an hour by 2019 and the other to enact a non-discrimination policy for Louisiana employees who identify as LGBT.



Senate Bill 153, which was approved for full Senate debate on a 4-2 vote, would increase the state?s minimum wage from the federal minimum hourly wage of $7.25 to $8 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2018, and $8.50 beginning Jan. 1, 2019.? The Senate Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations on Wednesday favorably moved two bills by Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans ? one to increase the state?s minimum wage to $8.50 an hour by 2019 and the other to enact a non-discrimination policy for Louisiana employees who identify as LGBT.Senate Bill 153, which was approved for full Senate debate on a 4-2 vote, would increase the state?s minimum wage from the federal minimum hourly wage of $7.25 to $8 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2018, and $8.50 beginning Jan. 1, 2019.?