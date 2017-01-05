|
|05-17-2017, 03:31 PM
|#1
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,804
Blog Entries: 2
Bills on minimum wage, LGBT non-discrimination move to full state Senate for consideration
The Senate Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations on Wednesday favorably moved two bills by Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans ? one to increase the state?s minimum wage to $8.50 an hour by 2019 and the other to enact a non-discrimination policy for Louisiana employees who identify as LGBT.
Senate Bill 153, which was approved for full Senate debate on a 4-2 vote, would increase the state?s minimum wage from the federal minimum hourly wage of $7.25 to $8 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2018, and $8.50 beginning Jan. 1, 2019.?
