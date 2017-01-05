|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Actor Dennis Quaid is the latest high-profile name to join the cast of Katrina: American Crime Story , producer Ryan Murphy's limited series examining the days after Hurricane Katrina and the federal floods. According to a report in The Hollywood ...
|
|
05-17-2017, 08:31 PM
#1
|
Report: Dennis Quaid to play George W. Bush in Katrina: American Crime Story
Actor Dennis Quaid is the latest high-profile name to join the cast of Katrina: American Crime Story, producer Ryan Murphy's limited series examining the days after Hurricane Katrina and the federal floods. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Quaid will play President George W. Bush.
Previous cast announcements have included Annette Bening as former Gov. Kathleen Blanco and Matthew Broderick as hapless FEMA head Michael "Brownie" Brown.
The series is set to air on FX in 2018.
|
|
|