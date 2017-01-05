admin Site Admin

Bill to end death penalty in Louisiana killed in House committee A bid to end the death penalty in Louisiana was killed Wednesday night after a House committee rejected a bill that would eliminate capital punishment by a single vote.



The bill?s failure to get past the Administration of Criminal Justice committee seemed to signal that an identical bill that had been passed by a Senate committee, authored by Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, would also fail to advance through legislature.



After Wednesday?s vote, Claitor said he would abandon his bill as well, according to multiple reports.



