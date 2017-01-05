Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Protesters fear the worst at 'die-in' against American Health Care Act

Protesters fear the worst at 'die-in' against American Health Care Act

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; As a thick miasma of Trump-Russia news clouded the national consciousness, a small group of demonstrators staged a &quot;die-in&quot; May 19 to draw focus to the American Health Care Act (AHCA). Around noon Friday, a dozen or so activists ? ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-19-2017, 03:33 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,812
Blog Entries: 2
Protesters fear the worst at 'die-in' against American Health Care Act

As a thick miasma of Trump-Russia news clouded the national consciousness, a small group of demonstrators staged a "die-in" May 19 to draw focus to the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

Around noon Friday, a dozen or so activists ? many of whom belong to the Metairie and New Orleans chapters of national progressive group Indivisible ? stood in front of Tulane Medical Center, some carrying signs shaped like tombstones.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« With We Are Stars, Water Seed prepares for lift off | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:41 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts