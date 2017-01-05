admin Site Admin

Protesters fear the worst at 'die-in' against American Health Care Act

As a thick miasma of Trump-Russia news clouded the national consciousness, a small group of demonstrators staged a "die-in" May 19 to draw focus to the American Health Care Act (AHCA).



