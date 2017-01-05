|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; There?s something uniquely sorrowful about any great artist who doesn?t find recognition during her lifetime. Then there?s Emily Dickinson, who ranks among the greatest American poets but lived to see only 10 of her approximately 1,800 poems find their way ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-19-2017, 04:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,813
Blog Entries: 2
|
Review: A Quiet Passion
There?s something uniquely sorrowful about any great artist who doesn?t find recognition during her lifetime. Then there?s Emily Dickinson, who ranks among the greatest American poets but lived to see only 10 of her approximately 1,800 poems find their way to print ? and those were published anonymously, mostly in small regional newspapers.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|