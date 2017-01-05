admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,813 Blog Entries: 2

Review: A Quiet Passion





There?s something uniquely sorrowful about any great artist who doesn?t find recognition during her lifetime. Then there?s Emily Dickinson, who ranks among the greatest American poets but lived to see only 10 of her approximately 1,800 poems find their way to print ? and those were published anonymously, mostly in small regional newspapers.? There?s something uniquely sorrowful about any great artist who doesn?t find recognition during her lifetime. Then there?s Emily Dickinson, who ranks among the greatest American poets but lived to see only 10 of her approximately 1,800 poems find their way to print ? and those were published anonymously, mostly in small regional newspapers.?