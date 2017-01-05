|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; A Louisiana*Senate Judiciary Committee favorably dispatched a bill to the full Senate for final debate Tuesday that would provide dating partners the same protection afforded spouses. Dating partners involved in domestic abuse cases only*can be charged with simple battery under ...
|
|
|05-23-2017, 02:31 PM
|
|
Bill on domestic violence protections for 'dating partners' moves to full state Senate
A Louisiana*Senate Judiciary Committee favorably dispatched a bill to the full Senate for final debate Tuesday that would provide dating partners the same protection afforded spouses.
Dating partners involved in domestic abuse cases only*can be charged with simple battery under current law.?
|
|
|
|