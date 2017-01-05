admin Site Admin

Bill on domestic violence protections for 'dating partners' moves to full state Senate

A Louisiana*Senate Judiciary Committee favorably dispatched a bill to the full Senate for final debate Tuesday that would provide dating partners the same protection afforded spouses.



