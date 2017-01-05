|
|
|
Prospect.4 artists announced, Trevor Schoonmaker previews expo
Prospect.4, the fourth installment of the international contemporary art expo founded by Dan Cameron, opens Nov. 18 and runs through Feb. 25, 2018. Trevor Schoonmaker, the head curator at Duke University's Nasher Museum of Art is the artistic director of Prospect.4.?
