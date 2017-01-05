|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; After more than a decade of dance parties set to rare groove and addictive funk and soul pulled from a*seemingly infinite stash of vinyl records, DJ Soul Sister's popular Saturday night dance party will no longer be held on a ...
|05-25-2017, 05:41 PM
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,834
After 13 years, DJ Soul Sister closes out her weekly Saturday night dance party
After more than a decade of dance parties set to rare groove and addictive funk and soul pulled from a*seemingly infinite stash of vinyl records, DJ Soul Sister's popular Saturday night dance party will no longer be held on a weekly basis.
"I might change my mind in a couple years, but right now, every Saturday is out," she says. "I'm not afraid of change and this is what it is."
Hustle ? Melissa Weber's nearly 13-year-old Saturday night dance party ? will hold its last weekly edition May 27*with guest DJ Mannie Fresh.?
|05-25-2017, 06:25 PM
|#2
Memorial Day!
Join Date: Mar 2011
Posts: 234
Re: After 13 years, DJ Soul Sister closes out her weekly Saturday night dance party
Well all good things must come to an end. Good luck to her in the future.
