After 13 years, DJ Soul Sister closes out her weekly Saturday night dance party After more than a decade of dance parties set to rare groove and addictive funk and soul pulled from a*seemingly infinite stash of vinyl records, DJ Soul Sister's popular Saturday night dance party will no longer be held on a weekly basis.



"I might change my mind in a couple years, but right now, every Saturday is out," she says. "I'm not afraid of change and this is what it is."



