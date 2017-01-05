admin Site Admin

Mitch Landrieu to address Confederate monument removal on Sunday's Meet the Press Mayor Mitch Landrieu sat down with Meet the Press host Chuck Todd to discuss the removal of four Confederate-era monuments ? a move that's garnered plenty of controversy locally and



In this clip from the interview, tweeted out by



Meet the Press*? with the full interview ? will air on NBC at 9 a.m. May 28.



Also on the Sunday shows: Sen. Bill Cassidy will appear on Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace at 9 a.m. to talk about health care and the budget.

