this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; After nearly seven hours of debate and testimony, a Louisiana Senate committee effectively killed a pair of bills that would give voters and the state Legislature control over the fate of Confederate-era monuments in the state. The Senate and Governmental ...
|05-31-2017, 05:31 PM
Bills to prevent Confederate monument removal are killed in Louisiana Senate committee
After nearly seven hours of debate and testimony, a Louisiana Senate committee effectively killed a pair of bills that would give voters and the state Legislature control over the fate of Confederate-era monuments in the state.
The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 4-2 May 31 to defer state Sen. Beth Mizell's Senate Bill 198 and state Rep. Thomas Carmody's House Bill 71. They will not head to the full Senate for a vote and are effectively dead for this year's session.
