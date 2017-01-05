admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,851 Blog Entries: 2

Bills to prevent Confederate monument removal are killed in Louisiana Senate committee

After nearly seven hours of debate and testimony, a Louisiana Senate committee effectively killed a pair of bills that would give voters and the state Legislature control over the fate of Confederate-era monuments in the state.



The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 4-2 May 31 to defer state Sen. Beth Mizell's

? After nearly seven hours of debate and testimony, a Louisiana Senate committee effectively killed a pair of bills that would give voters and the state Legislature control over the fate of Confederate-era monuments in the state.The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 4-2 May 31 to defer state Sen. Beth Mizell's Senate Bill 198 and state Rep. Thomas Carmody's House Bill 71 . They will not head to the full Senate for a vote and are effectively dead for this year's session.