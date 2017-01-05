Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Bills to prevent Confederate monument removal are killed in Louisiana Senate committee

Bills to prevent Confederate monument removal are killed in Louisiana Senate committee

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; After nearly seven hours of debate and testimony, a Louisiana Senate committee effectively killed a pair of bills that would give voters and the state Legislature control over the fate of Confederate-era monuments in the state. The Senate and Governmental ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-31-2017, 05:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,851
Blog Entries: 2
Bills to prevent Confederate monument removal are killed in Louisiana Senate committee

After nearly seven hours of debate and testimony, a Louisiana Senate committee effectively killed a pair of bills that would give voters and the state Legislature control over the fate of Confederate-era monuments in the state.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 4-2 May 31 to defer state Sen. Beth Mizell's Senate Bill 198 and state Rep. Thomas Carmody's House Bill 71. They will not head to the full Senate for a vote and are effectively dead for this year's session.
?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Orpheum Theater announces free summer film series | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:59 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts