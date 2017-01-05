admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,857 Blog Entries: 2

New Orleans mayoral candidates commit to town hall June 17

Three of the major announced candidates for mayor ?*Michael Bagneris, LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet ?*have committed to a town hall June 17 hosted by the group Indivisible NOLA. The town hall will focus on three municipal topics selected by Indivisible NOLA, with questioners on each topic drawn by lot.? Three of the major announced candidates for mayor ?*Michael Bagneris, LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet ?*have committed to a town hall June 17 hosted by the group Indivisible NOLA. The town hall will focus on three municipal topics selected by Indivisible NOLA, with questioners on each topic drawn by lot.?