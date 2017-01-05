|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Three of the major announced candidates for mayor ?*Michael Bagneris, LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet ?*have committed to a town hall June 17 hosted by the group Indivisible NOLA. The town hall will focus on three municipal topics selected by ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-01-2017, 05:33 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,857
Blog Entries: 2
|
New Orleans mayoral candidates commit to town hall June 17
Three of the major announced candidates for mayor ?*Michael Bagneris, LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet ?*have committed to a town hall June 17 hosted by the group Indivisible NOLA. The town hall will focus on three municipal topics selected by Indivisible NOLA, with questioners on each topic drawn by lot.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|