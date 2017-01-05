|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The dream of the '90s (and early- to mid-2000s) will be alive in New Orleans Nov. 16, when The Shins play the Civic Theater. The band extended its current tour this morning, adding the New Orleans date and a handful ...
|06-05-2017, 02:31 PM
The Shins to play Civic Theater Nov. 14
The dream of the '90s (and early- to mid-2000s) will be alive in New Orleans Nov. 16, when The Shins play the Civic Theater. The band extended its current tour this morning, adding the New Orleans date and a handful of others.
The Shins are best known for the not-really-a-hit-but-everyone-knows-the-song/Garden State soundtrack staple *"New Slang," as well as their 2007 album Wincing the Night Away.?
