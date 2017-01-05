admin Site Admin

The Shins to play Civic Theater Nov. 14

The dream of the '90s (and early- to mid-2000s) will be alive in New Orleans Nov. 16, when



The Shins are best known for the not-really-a-hit-but-everyone-knows-the-song/Garden State soundtrack staple "New Slang," as well as their 2007 album Wincing the Night Away. The dream of the '90s (and early- to mid-2000s) will be alive in New Orleans Nov. 16, when The Shins play the Civic Theater. The band extended its current tour this morning, adding the New Orleans date and a handful of others.