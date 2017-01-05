Voodoo Fest announces 2017 lineup

admin Site Admin

? The Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, DJ Snake and LCD Soundsystem are headliners at the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at New Orleans City Park the weekend before Halloween.Dozens of other bands have signed on play during the three-day festival Oct. 27-29, including Galantis, Dillon Francis, Brand New, The Head and the Heart, Kehlani, Post Malone, Miguel, RL Grime, Prophets of Rage, Cold War Kids, Yellow Claw, Crystal Castles, Superduperkyle and the Afghan Whigs.