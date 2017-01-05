Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Governor, House leaders deadlocked on budget

Negotiations over next year?s state operating budget remain very tense in Baton Rouge as leaders of the House and Senate ? along with representatives of the governor?s office ? wrangle over whether, where, and how much to cut state spending

Negotiations over next year?s state operating budget remain very tense in Baton Rouge as leaders of the House and Senate ? along with representatives of the governor?s office ? wrangle over whether, where, and how much to cut state spending after July 1.

According to several sources in the talks, GOP-led House has put forth a proposal that continues to make deep cuts ? a total of more than $154 million compared to the Senate?s proposed budget, and a total of $233 million in cuts to higher education, health care, childcare services and other critical services.?
