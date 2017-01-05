|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Negotiations over next year?s state operating budget remain very tense in Baton Rouge as leaders of the House and Senate ? along with representatives of the governor?s office ? wrangle over whether, where, and how much to cut state spending ...
06-07-2017, 02:30 PM
|#1
Governor, House leaders deadlocked on budget
Negotiations over next year?s state operating budget remain very tense in Baton Rouge as leaders of the House and Senate ? along with representatives of the governor?s office ? wrangle over whether, where, and how much to cut state spending after July 1.
According to several sources in the talks, GOP-led House has put forth a proposal that continues to make deep cuts ? a total of more than $154 million compared to the Senate?s proposed budget, and a total of $233 million in cuts to higher education, health care, childcare services and other critical services.?
