a Gambit event This Saturday, June 10 from 9am - 3pm, score great deals at a furniture sale at the Gambit warehouse at 3924 Conti Street (across from Rouse's in Mid City). Find antiques and chic accents including dining room tables, chairs, accent tables, lamps, art, mantles, rugs, office furniture and more.
|06-09-2017, 10:38 AM
Mid-City Warehouse Sale
a Gambit event This Saturday, June 10 from 9am - 3pm, score great deals at a furniture sale at the Gambit warehouse at 3924 Conti Street (across from Rouse's in Mid City). Find antiques and chic accents including dining room tables, chairs, accent tables, lamps, art, mantles, rugs, office furniture and more!?
