|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; In this week's Gambit , we celebrated the LGBT community with a calendar of this weekend's Pride events , discussions of LGBT theater projects and a drag workshop . But as we were working on this issue, we wanted to ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-09-2017, 01:34 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,885
Blog Entries: 2
|
During Pride month, a look back at one of the first gay rights protests in New Orleans
In this week's Gambit, we celebrated the LGBT community with a calendar of this weekend's Pride events, discussions of LGBT theater projects and a drag workshop. But as we were working on this issue, we wanted to learn more about how far the battle for LGBT rights has come.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|