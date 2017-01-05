admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,885 Blog Entries: 2

During Pride month, a look back at one of the first gay rights protests in New Orleans

In this week's Gambit, we celebrated the LGBT community with In this week's, we celebrated the LGBT community with a calendar of this weekend's Pride events , discussions of LGBT theater projects and a drag workshop . But as we were working on this issue, we wanted to learn more about how far the battle for LGBT rights has come.?