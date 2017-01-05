admin Site Admin

Chef Justin Devillier to open French Quarter restaurant





? La Petite Grocery?s Justin Devillier will open a new restaurant in the French Quarter, a rep for the restaurant confirmed Tuesday (June 13).The new spot, from Devillier and his business partner and wife Mia Freiberger-Devillier, will be modeled on a French brasserie and will be located in the historic Hurwitz Mintz building on Chartres Street, according to the rep.