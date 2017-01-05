admin Site Admin

Louisiana House approves state operating budget, sends it to Senate

The Louisiana House approved the newest version of the state operating budget Wednesday and moved it to the Senate on a*56-46 vote. The approved budget*appropriates all forecasted revenue, but instructs state agencies to refrain from spending a combined $60 million as a precaution against midyear shortfalls.? The Louisiana House approved the newest version of the state operating budget Wednesday and moved it to the Senate on a*56-46 vote. The approved budget*appropriates all forecasted revenue, but instructs state agencies to refrain from spending a combined $60 million as a precaution against midyear shortfalls.?