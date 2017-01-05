|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Louisiana House approved the newest version of the state operating budget Wednesday and moved it to the Senate on a*56-46 vote. The approved budget*appropriates all forecasted revenue, but instructs state agencies to refrain from spending a combined $60 million ...
Louisiana House approves state operating budget, sends it to Senate
The Louisiana House approved the newest version of the state operating budget Wednesday and moved it to the Senate on a*56-46 vote. The approved budget*appropriates all forecasted revenue, but instructs state agencies to refrain from spending a combined $60 million as a precaution against midyear shortfalls.?
