Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Commentary: Steve Scalise ? Out of tragedy, common purpose

Commentary: Steve Scalise ? Out of tragedy, common purpose

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; There were many thoughtful statements of sympathy following the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, and four others during a baseball practice in a Virginia park last week. Perhaps none was more thoughtful than that of former Arizona ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-15-2017, 10:31 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,908
Blog Entries: 2
Commentary: Steve Scalise ? Out of tragedy, common purpose

There were many thoughtful statements of sympathy following the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, and four others during a baseball practice in a Virginia park last week. Perhaps none was more thoughtful than that of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot and nearly killed at a constituent event in 2011 (six people died in that attack).?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 6 Father's Day gift ideas: Fun vintage-inspired finds | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:48 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts