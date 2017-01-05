admin Site Admin

Report: Louisiana one of nation's worst states for black women

"Black women continue to experience structural barriers to progress that have roots in the nation?s legacy of racial and gender discrimination and exploitation," the report's authors explain.? new report from the nonpartisan Institute for Women's Policy Research reveals extremely troubling data about the economic and social challenges facing black women here in Louisiana.The report, which was compiled with the National Domestic Worker's Alliance, studied factors like political participation, employment, income and family structure to create a snapshot of the state of black women the U.S. The report's findings are genuinely disturbing: it finds black women concentrated in lower-paying jobs (even relative to their academic achievement), being paid less than white women and men in similar occupations and having more limited access to health insurance, often while acting as their family's primary breadwinner."Black women continue to experience structural barriers to progress that have roots in the nation?s legacy of racial and gender discrimination and exploitation," the report's authors explain.?